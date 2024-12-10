Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler Vaguely Addresses Latest Trade Rumors
Miami Heat star forward Jimmy Butler hasn’t officially commented on the latest trade rumors.
That doesn’t mean Butler has nothing to say. Far from it, in fact.
Less than an hour after ESPN’s Shams Charania reported the Heat could trade Butler ahead of the Feb. 6 deadline, the All-Star updated his Instagram story. Butler shared three songs on his story: “I Need a Dollar” by Aloe Blacc, “Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology)” by Marvin Gaye, and “Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City” by the Black Pumas.
For all we know, Butler has those songs on his workout playlist. Maybe they came on shuffle during a morning walk on the beach. However, the timing and choice of songs are certainly interesting, especially given the bombshell update the Heat haven’t ruled out dealing the veteran forward.
All three songs could reflect Butler’s current mood and feelings about the Heat. Butler hits unrestricted free agency next summer. “I Need a Dollar” reflects his pursuit of a new contract. Gaye sings, “Things ain’t what they used to be” in “Mercy Mercy Me (The Ecology).” Similarly, “Ain’t No Love In The Heart Of The City” speaks for itself.
Charania wrote Butler is open to playing for the Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, or Golden State Warriors. The 35-year-old is from Houston and still has Texas ties. Butler averages 19 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 4.8 assists on 55.7 percent shooting.
Above all else, Butler wants to join a win-now team capable of hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy come June. Although the Heat are 13-10 and winners of three straight, they’re not widely considered title contenders, especially in a top-heavy Eastern Conference.
If the Heat trade Butler in the coming weeks, we’ll need to see what songs he shares on his story then.
MORE HEAT NEWS
Proposed Trade Sends Miami Heat’s Jimmy Butler To Rising Contender
Trade Proposal: Miami Heat Swap All-Star For No. 1 Pick In Controversial Deal
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.