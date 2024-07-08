Miami Heat Finished As Runner-Ups In DeMar DeRozan Sweepstakes
The Miami Heat missed their shot at another star acquisition in DeMar DeRozan, but it may have been for the better.
DeRozan landed with the Sacramento Kings on a three-year, $76 million contract via sign-and-trade. His fit within the Heat's system, as well as the long-term commitment to the 34-year-old veteran, were major concerns. These worries reportedly weren't big enough to stop Miami's front office.
“It was really down to the Kings and the Miami Heat as far as DeMar DeRozan’s next home," The Athletic's Shams Charania said on The Rally. "He really wanted to land in a competitive environment, and also I'm told wanted to go back West at the end of the day. I'm told Vivek Ranadive, the Kings owner, really clinched this in their in-person meeting over the weekend in Sacramento."
Although the move could have satisfied the desires of the Heat fanbase, it wasn't smart for their championship hopes. The spacing issues caused by a duo of DeRozan and Jimmy Butler may have ended in less success than years prior.
The unfortunate news of this report comes from Charania's mention of the Kings' owner. Heat team president Pat Riley is seeing his name tarnished regularly across the media for a lack of moves despite multiple NBA Finals appearances since 2020.
The issue is people want to see banners hanging in the arena, not appearances on the biggest stage.
