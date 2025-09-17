Miami Heat Given Stellar Offseason Grade
The Miami Heat's offseason was one that tipped off with some lows for their fans after they decided to not go all the way in to acquire Kevin Durant following a historic first round beatdown. That being said, they are getting some love for the moves they made afterwards.
Bleacher Report's Andy Bailey put together a piece where he gave every team's general manager a grade point average for their offseason. He gave the Heat a 3.4 (of 4) GPA.
"The Miami Heat didn't do anything dramatic this offseason, but Norman Powell should absolutely help an offense that struggled in 2024-25," Bailey said, giving the Heat a B+ grade for their new additions. "Simone Fontecchio can contribute on the same front, though he doesn't have the same track record as a shooter as Duncan Robinson."
After a somewhat surprising career year at age 31, where he averaged 21.8 points per game and almost made his first All-Star team, Powell was acquired by the Heat via trade, with Kyle Anderson and Kevin Love headed to the Utah Jazz.
"With the 20th pick in the draft, Miami took a 6'6" playmaker in [Kasparas] Jakučionis who'll certainly need some time adjusting to NBA defenses, (he averaged 3.7 turnovers in college), but has a solid feel for creating from the middle of the floor," Bailey said, assigning the Heat an A- grade for their draft.
Jakučionis, who was rated for much of the collegiate season as the second best point guard prospect in the draft, was another pleasant surprise for Heat fans. The 19 year-old averaged 15 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists as a freshman for the Illinois Fighting Illini.
"Those subtle moves aside, Miami is taking a wise and patient approach to a roster led by Bam Adebayo and a young(ish) core that includes Tyler Herro, Nikola Jović, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Pelle Larsson and now Kasparas Jakučionis," Bailey said, assessing a B+ grade in the category of continuity.
Continuing the continuity conversation, the Heat once again brought back Dru Smith, the defensive stalwart reportedly ahead of schedule after suffering a torn achilles last season. However, they did trade away veteran defender Haywood Highsmith (alongside a second round pick) in order to get below the luxury tax threshold.