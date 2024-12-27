Miami Heat Guard Praised For Fueling Team's Success
The Miami Heat are having a solid season thus far, posting a 15-13 record and sitting sixth in the Eastern Conference standings.
It's easy to attribute the team's success to star players such as Tyler Herro, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, but a rotation player has been an integral piece of the team. That player is Alec Burks.
Burks is making his presence felt on the court, helping lead the team to a 5-0 record when he posts 20 or more minutes. In Thursday's thrilling win against the Orlando Magic, he scored 17 points while adding six rebounds and three steals.
Burks was signed this summer by the Heat to a one-year contract after being a trade deadline piece last season for the New York Knicks. He has been a consistent role player in the NBA ever since being drafted in 2011. With Josh Richardson having trouble staying on the court due to injury, Burks has filled in admirably this season as a rotation guard that can score and play tough defense.
This season, Burks is averaging 6.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.2 assists while shooting near 50 percent from the field. In his limited attempts, he is also shooting a career-high 51 percent from beyond the arc. The stats speak for themselves and when Burks has time on the court, the Heat are seeing success.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
