Miami Heat Have Not Run It Back Since The 2023 NBA Finals
It's become such a punchline that the Miami Heat always "run it back" that team president Pat Riley used the term "R-I-B-itt" in his end-of-season press conference.
So what do we make of this, after the Heat's trade of Haywood Highsmith to the Brooklyn Nets on Friday?
That's right, just two.
Tyler Herro, you say?
Well, he didn't play in that NBA Finals because of an injury.
So it's just Bam Adebayo, who was a starter and arguably the Heat's only effective player in that series -- even though he was matched up against Nikola Jokic.
And it's Nikola Jovic, who played a grand total of two minutes.
After Adebayo, who led the Heat with 209 minutes in that series, here were the others.....
Jimmy Butler: since traded to Golden State.
Kyle Lowry: traded to Charlotte, and is now with Philadelphia.
Gabe Vincent: signed as a free agent with the Lakers.
Caleb Martin: signed with Philadelphia and now with Dallas.
Max Strus: signed with Cleveland.
Duncan Robinson: traded to Detroit.
Kevin Love: sent to the Clippers this offseason to acquire Norman Powell.
Highsmith: now a Net.
Cody Zeller: not currently in the NBA.
Udonis Haslem (who only played one minute): now a media star.
And then there's Jovic (still with the Heat) and Omer Yurtseven (out of the NBA), who played two minutes each.
You can certainly argue that the Heat are not better than they were then. But you cannot argue that they are the same. Now the question is how they acquire the players to get them back to that level.