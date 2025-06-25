Miami Heat Headed Toward Mediocrity In Offseason Power Rankings
The Miami Heat are one of many teams expected to attempt to make a splash this offseason. Their pursuit of Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant ended poorly as he was shipped to the Houston Rockets. Before the offseason officially begins, the Heat are viewed among the most mediocre teams in basketball.
Bleacher Report revealed their pre-offseason power rankings. The Heat are ranked No. 22.
"If so-called #HeatCulture hasn't already been demythologized, it's certainly on the ropes after the Miami Heat's 37-45 campaign that included an underwhelming Jimmy Butler trade," the article wrote. "The Tyler Herro-Bam Adebayo combo is an intriguing one, with plenty of playmaking and a nice inside-out balance. Miami had a positive point differential when those two were on the floor without Butler, but they're not good enough on their own to put the Heat back onto the title contenders' tier. That would likely take a trade for a star-level player or some kind of developmental leap from one or more of Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jović and Kel'el Ware."
Miami ended last season at the No. 17 spot in the power rankings. After trading Butler at the deadline, the team disappointed in many regards. They even had a nine-game losing streak in the middle of March while they were fighting for a Play-In tournament spot. Luckily, Miami was able to squeak into the Play-In before getting swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs.
If Miami wants to upgrade their current standing, Pat Riley needs to make a move for a star-level player. Names being floated around include Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan and Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga. Either of those potential acquisitions, plus their first-round pick Wednesday night, could help breathe new life into an organization that could make a decent push in a decimated Eastern Conference.