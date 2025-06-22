OPINION: Miami Heat Should Pursue All-Star After Missing Out On Kevin Durant
The Miami Heat's pursuit of All-Star Kevin Durant concluded Sunday afternoon when the 36-year-old was traded to the Houston Rockets in a blockbuster deal. Miami was named a finalist in the sweepstakes but could not get a deal done with the Phoenix Suns.
Now, Miami must pivot in a different direction. There should be plenty of names in trade discussions this offseason but one name stands out for the Heat: Sacramento Kings forward DeMar DeRozan.
DeRozan would provide a similar skillset to that of Durant. DeRozan, 35, was traded to Sacramento last summer as part of a sign-and-trade deal but after trading star guard De'Aaron Fox at the deadline last season, the Kings could embrace a new-look rebuild.
DeRozan seems like a solid fit in Miami opposite Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo. The question is: How much will Sacramento want in return for an aging player entering the second year of his three-year deal?
With the Heat reportedly hesitant to move some of their younger pieces for Durant, it would be difficult to acquire DeRozan if Pat Riley continues the same mentality. The team may have to part with a future draft pick and one of Jaime Jaquez Jr. or Nikola Jovic plus another asset with a large salary such as Duncan Robinson or Terry Rozier. A lineup consisting of Herro, Adebayo, DeRozan and Andrew Wiggins could make for a solid Eastern Conference contender.
DeRozan's hefty contract could entice Sacramento to move him sooner rather than later. They could add another sweetener as well to take on his money. A future draft pick or role players such as Terence Davis, Trey Lyles or Keon Ellis could be part of a potential deal.
Riley could not commit to extending Jimmy Butler last offseason due to his age, which led to his trade to the Golden State Warriors in February. A trade for DeRozan could contradict Riley's decision-making but even at his age, DeRozan has played some of his strongest basketball over the past few seasons. His contract runs through the 2027 season.