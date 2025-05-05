Inside The Heat

Ex-Miami Heat Appears To Take Subtle Shot At Pat Riley, Erik Spoelstra

Alex Toledo

Jan 19, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) walks off the court after greeting court-side friends following the victory over the San Antonio Spurs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-Imagn Images
The Miami Heat's season came to an end a week ago after being swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round.

Meanwhile, former Heat star Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors advanced to the conference semifinals after winning a Game 7 on the road as the seventh seed.

Butler, who was traded away earlier this season after a public dispute with management and multiple team suspensions, spoke on his time with the Warriors.

He made a particular comment that caught the eye of some Heat fans.

"It's always good to be wanted and appreciated for your skill set and your talent," Butler said. "Here they welcomed me with open arms and let me be the player that I am and it fit into what they do so incredibly well."

Butler averaged 18.3 points, six rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.3 steals in the series. The numbers would have been higher if not for an injury in Game 2 that allowed him to only play eight minutes.

He took plenty shots at Heat management after they were unable to reach a deal for an extension. This just seems like yet another dig at Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at toledoalexander22@gmail.com. Twitter: @tropicalblanket

