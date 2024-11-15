Miami Heat-Indiana Pacers Prop Bets: Streaking Tyler Herro Primed for Another Big Game
The Miami Heat (4-6) look to get back on track against the Indiana Pacers (5-6) in Friday's NBA Cup showdown.
Looking to have some added fun and potentially win a little money during tonight’s Heat-Pacers game? Here are some Heat-related prop bets you should consider:
Terry Rozier O/U 16.5 points: UNDER
Why change what works? We nailed Rozier’s points under (15.5) Tuesday night against the Pistons. He finished the overtime loss with seven points on 3 of 14 shooting (0-for-five from three-point range).
Rozier hasn’t topped 16 points in a game since Oct. 28. We feel comfortable taking the under here.
Bam Adebayo O/U 0.5 threes made: OVER
Any prop bet at 0.5 is always intriguing. Adebayo is averaging a career-high 2.3 three-point attempts per game in the early going. He nailed his only three try Tuesday night against Detroit.
All you need from Adebayo is a single made three-point attempt. He’s accomplished that feat in two of the Heat’s last three games. Go with the over here.
Tyler Herro O/U 6.5 assists: OVER
This is definitely risky. Herro is averaging a career-high 5.3 assists and notched eight against the Pistons.
Herro is playing at an All-Star level and has stepped up in Jimmy Butler’s absence. We believe in Herro. Take the over here and watch him thrive Friday night.
Will Bam Adebayo record a double-double? NO
This isn’t a simple over/under prop bet. You must decide if you want to bet on Adebayo to notch a double-double or if you want to avoid the bet entirely.
The good news is Adebayo recorded five double-doubles in the Heat’s first 10 outings. However, he’s had two games in his last five where he’s finished within two rebounds shy of a double-double. Save your money here.
NEW HEAT JERSEYS EARN NEGATIVE REVIEW
Don’t expect the Miami Heat’s latest City Culture jerseys to earn any awards in the looks department anytime soon.
The NBA unveiled every new City Culture jersey Thursday. Miami’s is a “Blood Red” with “Heat Culture” in black text on the front .
Early returns on the new Heat jerseys aren’t exactly positive. CBS Sports ranked all 30 jerseys following their Thursday unveiling. The article ranked the Heat 27th (or fourth-worst).
“Miami could have come up with some really cool options, but this looks like a catchphrase or a bumper sticker slapped onto a red jersey,” the article argued, adding, “[T]his look pales in comparison to other City Edition uniforms.”
ODEN FEARED PLAYING FOR HEAT
The Miami Heat are no strangers to taking chances on talented yet risky players, as retired big man Greg Oden once learned firsthand.
Oden, the 2007 No. 1 pick, spent the 2013-14 season on the Heat after injuries ruined his Portland Trail Blazers career. Oden reflected on his short Heat tenure over a decade later on former NFL quarterback Johnny Manziel’s podcast.
Oden admitted he feared getting in trouble or becoming the player who jinxed the two-time defending champions. He said he spent five days a week with teammate Michael Beasley, though they limited their South Beach trips to avoid any issues.
“We can’t get in trouble in Miami,” Oden told Manziel. “Like we’re on this team, we’re going to make it to the f---- Finals, we’re going to get rings, just don’t f--- it up, basically. Being on that team, it felt like it meant a little bit more, and I wasn’t going to be the one to mess that up, especially after two championships.”
HEAT PLAYERS CHASING SIX-FIGURE PAYDAY
If calling yourself an NBA Cup champion wasn’t enough to motivate Heat players, how does half a million dollars sound?
Although the NBA Cup (formerly the In-Season Tournament) has its detractors, the league is trying to make the event stick.
What better way to do so than by financially motivating players to give their all?
According to USA Today, players on the winning NBA Cup team earn nearly $515,000. That’s up from the $500,000 players on the Los Angeles Lakers netted in last season’s tournament.
