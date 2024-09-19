Miami Heat Interested In Reigniting Blockbuster Trade For Superstar?
The Miami Heat are unsure where their franchise cornerstone, Jimmy Butler, is playing next season, raising many questions around their future blueprint.
He is set on signing a maximum contract extension next summer, whether it's from the Heat or elsewhere. The desire to stay put could heighten if Butler knows the front office is attempting to reel in another superstar.
NBA analyst Zach Lowe of ESPN is proposing the Heat could circle back to discussions surrounding Damian Lillard, assuming the Milwaukee Bucks struggle early in the season.
"The move would be Dame, and I'll bet you Miami would revisit the failed Dame talks," Lowe shared. "What am I getting back that makes Giannis [Antetokounmpo] happy? If that's my concern. Now, if he says I'm here for the long haul, you need to recoup some draft picks, you get Tyler Herro or whatever fake Dame trade return you want to speculate about."
The Heat have a variety of desirable young players, including Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., and Kel'el Ware. As Lowe mentioned, Antetokounmpo would need to express willingness to remain through another development phase for Milwaukee's front office to even consider giving up on Lillard.
Lillard played just one season with the Bucks, meaning this year's trade deadline is a bit fast to give up on this tandem's ability to win a championship.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.