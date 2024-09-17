Miami Heat Superstar Dubs Himself 'King Of All Trades'
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler is preparing for a dominant season with a maximum contract extension on the line.
While Butler is motivated to win his first championship every year, most agree the contract adds extra incentive. There's no question regarding his capabilities during the NBA playoffs, but the regular season raises concerns. He's appeared in less than 65 games in each of his five seasons with the Heat.
Butler made known he's not thinking twice about the ability to shine in every facet, describing himself as a 'king of all trades'.
“I'm like a king of all trades, I think that’s what the saying is," Butler said in the trailer for the Netflix documentary Starting 5. "The black king of all trades”
The 35-year-old also missed the Heat's Round 1 series against the eventual champion Boston Celtics, adding an extra chip on his shoulders.
Regarding his skillset, it's hard to pinpoint a weakness for Butler outside of health. His two-way prowess is glaringly obvious when watching the Heat while he added a solid outside shot to his game. He knocked down a career-high 41.4 percent of three-pointers on 2.4 attempts per game last season.
The Heat are less than two weeks away from their media day, so fans should expect some bold claims coming from Butler.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.