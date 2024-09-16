Miami Heat Issue Official Statement Regarding Claims About Haitian Immigrants
The town of Springfield, Ohio, is under heavy political fire over the past week because of a comment made by former United States President Donald Trump.
The Miami Heat are one of the latest organizations to issue a statement regarding the matter.
"The Miami HEAT staff, like Miami itself, is a diverse and brilliant mix of vibrant cultures, including many members of our Haitian community," the post stated. "The false narrative surrounding them is hurtful and offensive and has sadly made innocent people targets of hateful speech and physical threats."
"Our Haitian employees, fans and friends deserve better," the post concluded.
The claims made by the 45th President and his running mate, J.D. Vance, involve Haitian immigrants stealing and eating pets in Ohio. Miami-Dade County is home to one of the country's most dense populations of Haitians. Of the county's 2.7 million residents, about 3.7% are Haitians, who also comprise about 2.4% of the state's population, according to NBC News.
The recent spotlight on Springfield forced schools to close in recent days due to bomb threats.
One of the Heat's play-by-play announcers, Eric Reid, responded to the team's post with heavy praise.
"There are so many reasons I am proud to work for the Miami HEAT," Reid wrote. "An organization that is never afraid of standing up and speaking out for truth, justice and what is right or in this case for what is so terribly wrong."
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.