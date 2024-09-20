Miami Heat Legend Defends Tua Tagovailoa’s Return: 'Money Doesn’t Make You Happy'
The Miami Heat's season is in a dull period with training camp a few weeks away, leaving the majority of South Florida sports attention on the Miami Dolphins.
The spotlight unfortunately fell on another head injury for Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in Week 2 against the Buffalo Bills. Many were quick to speak out about Tagovailoa needing to consider retirement from the NFL, but one athlete begs to differ.
Heat legend Udonis Haslem shared with Miami Heat On SI's Anthony Pasciolla exactly why he supports the Dolphins quarterback's decision to return to football.
"It's unfortunate to see it," Haslem began. "You never want to see anybody get hurt. Being a Dolphins fan, no matter what ups and downs, good and bad, I ride with my Dolphins. You want everybody to stay healthy. You want the best chance to win."
The Dolphins are 1-1 ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, but Haslem pleads for the public to understand the decision to step on the field once again goes much further than wins and losses.
"From a personal aspect, I think people have to take themselves out of the media seat and put themselves in Tua's shoes," Haslem shared. "I understand completely 1,000 percent that he wants to come back to this game he's played so much of his life. Committed so much time, effort, and energy. Sacrificing time away from his family, friends. I think when you get to a certain level of professional sports, it becomes a lifestyle, so this has been Tua's lifestyle. I think it's easy for someone on the outside to say, 'Hey, he needs to retire. He should step away. It's time,' but until you walk in that man's shoes and until you understand what it feels like to be Tua, you would never know what it feels like to walk away from the game at 24 or 25 years old."\
Haslem, who understands the meaning of an extensive career, proposes a valid point. To Tagovailoa, the NFL is more than just a job where he earns millions of dollars. It's the game that impacted him since childhood, bringing him some of the fondest memories of his life.
The retired Heat forward played until age 43, spending his entire 20-year career in Miami.
"Yeah, he has money, but money doesn't make you happy," Haslem said. "A lot of the richest people I know are the most miserable people I know. Idle times are the devil's playground. So I'm behind him 100 percent, man. If Tua wants to come back and play and continue to give it a shot, then go back and play and give it a shot."
The Heat legend concluded by wishing Tagovailoa success and health in his future.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI.