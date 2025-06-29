Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Makes Case For Best Career In Franchise History
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade recently took a moment to defend his legacy with the franchise.
Having played alongside LeBron James who is widely considered one of the greatest players of all time, Wade has at times struggled to receive the recognition he deserves. While James was undoubtedly the driving force behind the Heat’s championships in 2012 and 2013, it was Wade who brought the franchise back to relevance after being drafted.
On his podcast The Why with Dwyane Wade, he reflected on how his career with the franchise compares to James’.
"If you want to be honest...LeBron James is the greatest player to ever put a Miami Heat jersey on," Wade said. "If we're going off of that, I'm the greatest player in the history of the Miami Heat with the body of work that I had wearing that jersey, but I'm not the greatest player to ever put on a Miami Heat jersey."
While Wade’s comments may seem a bit confusing at first, a closer listen reveals a valid and thoughtful point.
The year before drafting Wade, Miami finished with the franchise’s worst record in over a decade (25-57).
During a standout rookie season, Wade averaged 16.2 points, 4.5 assists, and 4.0 rebounds, placing third behind James and Carmelo Anthony in Rookie of the Year voting. After the Heat acquired Shaquille O’Neal in Wade’s third season, he helped lead the team to the 2006 NBA championship and was named Finals MVP.
Wade earned All-Star honors in each of the four seasons following the championship before the Heat decided a major move was needed to get back over the hump, ultimately bringing James to Miami.
Both during James’ time in Miami and after his voluntary departure Wade remained the ultimate team player and consistent contributor, further strengthening his case as the greatest player in Heat history.
