Miami Heat Fans Applaud Davion Mitchell’s Return On Two-Year Deal
Miami Heat fans are celebrating the news guard Davion Mitchell is expected to re-sign with the team.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Mitchell intends to sign a two-year and $24 million deal with the Heat. The team previously extended an $8.7 million qualifying offer to Mitchell for next season.
In 30 games in Miami after being traded from the Toronto Raptors, Mitchell averaged 10.3 points, 2.7 rebounds, 5.3 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 50.4 percent from the field and 44.7 from three. He also served as a primary defender often guarding premiere scorers in the backcourt.
The reported deal has been well-received by most Heat fans, who view Mitchell as the "epitome of Miami culture."
Fans also pointed to his performance in this year's playoffs as justification for awarding Mitchell a new deal.
During the Heat's first-round matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers, he averaged 15.0 points, 6.3 assists, and 2.3 rebounds. He also shot 61 percent from the field, the highest amongst guards during the post season.
With Miami selecting Kasparas Jakucionis in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Heat could boast one of the most versatile guard trios in the league. All-Star Tyler Herro provides the primary scoring punch, Mitchell serves as a reliable 3-and-D presence, and Jakucionis brings elite pick-and-roll playmaking. A combination that fans believe could have the Heat firing on all cylinders.
While the excitement is building among fans, Mitchell’s re-signing won’t be official until the new league year begins on July 6.
More Miami Heat News
Miami Heat Re-Sign Guard Davion Mitchell To Two-Year Deal
Heat Rookie Kasparas Jakucionis Provides Legit Reason Why He's NBA Ready
Here's The Miami Heat's Biggest Free Agency Goal After Kevin Durant Failure