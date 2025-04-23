Miami Heat Star Among NBA Social Justice Champion Award Finalists
Miami Heat captain Bam Adebayo was named one of the five finalists for the NBA Social Justice Champion Award. The winner receives the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar trophy, and is honored as the player who currently best advances the legendary center’s life mission to “engage, empower and drive equality for individuals and groups who have been historically disadvantaged.”
Adebayo is joined by San Antonio Spurs forward Harrison Barnes, Toronto Raptors forward Chris Boucher, Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday and New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum as a finalist. $100,000 will also be awarded to the winner to gift to the organization of his choosing.
Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, now with the New York Knicks, won last year’s honor. Previous winners include Stephen Curry, Carmelo Anthony and Reggie Bullock.
Adebayo’s contributions to the community in South Florida are well known. His foundation, “Bam, Books and Brotherhood,” has made significant contributions to community initiatives to make an impact in underserved communities.
The group is responsible for contributions of more than $40,000 to the Liberty City Youth Center; $8,000 as part of the Bam Adebayo Outdoor Classroom Dedication to Northeast Elementary School in Pinetown, North Carolina; a special Mother’s Day event providing mothers with $2,500 for a shopping spree; $2,000 to the athletic department of Northside High School for the 2024 Phenom Hoops Showcase Tournament; totaling Adebayo’s giving to more than $50,000 throughout the year.
The foundation also traveled to Paris, France and partnered with Necker Hospital to surprise a fan with a signed jersey and tickets to games during the Paris Olympics.
Adebayo, who has only played with the Miami Heat since being drafted 14th in the 2017 NBA Draft, has grown into an ambassador for the organization, taking the baton from mentors like Udonis Haslem and Dwayne Wade. Wade created Social Change Fund United alongside Anthony and Chris Paul to help advocate against racial injustice and continues to focus on economic empowerment and sustainability for historically disadvantaged communities.
The fifth recipient of the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar trophy for this 2024-25 NBA Social Justice Champion Award will be announced in the coming weeks.
Tony Mejia is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at tnyce1414@gmail.com