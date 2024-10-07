Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Offers Angel Reese Some Game-Changing Advice
Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade is one of the biggest fans of the WNBA's rise in popularity.
He recently became part of the ownership with the Chicago Sky. He also routinely posts about the growth of the league.
Last week Wade made an appearance on Sky standout Angel Reese's podcast. Reese asked what she needed to do to become a better player next season.
Here's what Wade had to say:
“I saw moments this where you did the next step," Wade said. "It’s just about doing it more. You have it. Now it’s about working on it and being consistent with it. Don’t go in the gym and work on something, then don’t trust it. For you, it’s becoming more confident in your offensive bag - but you’ve shown flashes of it. When the game slows down for you, that’s when it gets scary.”
Reese just finished her rookie season. She was part of the WNBA's revival because of her and Caitlin Clark, who was named Rookie of the Year. Reese and Clark have a long history, dating to their consecutive meetings in the NCAA Tournament.
Reese led LSU past Clark and Iowa in the 2023 title game before the Hawkeyes won the rematch last season in the Final Four. Their bond grew from the first encounter when Reese was called a trash-talker after taunting Clark with the outcome already decided.
