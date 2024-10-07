Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Legend Dwyane Wade Offers Angel Reese Some Game-Changing Advice

Shandel Richardson

Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Sep 22, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; WNBA basketball player Angel Reese attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade is one of the biggest fans of the WNBA's rise in popularity.

He recently became part of the ownership with the Chicago Sky. He also routinely posts about the growth of the league.

Last week Wade made an appearance on Sky standout Angel Reese's podcast. Reese asked what she needed to do to become a better player next season.

Here's what Wade had to say:

“I saw moments this where you did the next step," Wade said. "It’s just about doing it more. You have it. Now it’s about working on it and being consistent with it. Don’t go in the gym and work on something, then don’t trust it. For you, it’s becoming more confident in your offensive bag - but you’ve shown flashes of it. When the game slows down for you, that’s when it gets scary.”

Reese just finished her rookie season. She was part of the WNBA's revival because of her and Caitlin Clark, who was named Rookie of the Year. Reese and Clark have a long history, dating to their consecutive meetings in the NCAA Tournament.

Reese led LSU past Clark and Iowa in the 2023 title game before the Hawkeyes won the rematch last season in the Final Four. Their bond grew from the first encounter when Reese was called a trash-talker after taunting Clark with the outcome already decided.

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Follow our updates on Facebook

X: @ShandelRich

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here