Miami Heat Legend Endorses Tyler Herro As All-Star Starter
Tyler Herro is having a breakout season with the Miami Heat.
He is seeing career-highs in almost every statistical category. Herro is averaging 23.7 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists while shooting 46.4 percent from the field. He is also shooting 38.8 percent from three-point range. He was recently named to his first All-Star appearance as a reserve.
On his podcast, The OGs Show, former Heat star Udonis Haslem was asked by co-host Mike Miller if the NBA got it right when it came to naming the starters for this year's All-Star game. He believes Herro should have been named a starter instead of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell.
"I had the same list and the only thing I did differently was I put Tyler Herro in there," Haslem said. "And people said it was Heat love. No, it's not Heat love. Tyler Herro is averaging more points than Donovan [Mitchell] right now. He's averaging more rebounds than Donovan right now. He is averaging more assists right now and he is shooting a higher percentage from the field and three-point. But I do understand that when you are playing on a great team sharing with Darius Garland, other guys got to get involved. But across the board, Tyler Herro has better numbers than Donovan Mitchell."
Mitchell and Herro's statistics are similar. Mitchell is making his sixth consecutive All-Star appearance while leading the best team in the Eastern Conference. Herro is making his first appearance amid a breakout season. If Herro can continue his play into future seasons, there is a possibility he can be named a All-Star starter.
Herro will suit up for Kenny's Young Stars on Sunday night.
HEAT DROP DOWN POWER RANKINGS
After last week's blockbuster trade involving Jimmy Butler, the Miami Heat have slipped a few spots in NBA.com's power rankings.
Last week, the Heat traded their disgruntled star to the Golden State Warriors for Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson and a top-10 protected first-round pick. Through another deal, the Heat acquired guard Davion Mitchell as well.
Prior to last week, the Heat were ranked at the No. 15 spot. This time around, they have slipped to No. 17. The team has hovered around these spots in the rankings throughout what has been an up-and-down season. Their inability to close out recent games was analyzed by longtime NBA writer John Schuhmann.
"On Tuesday in Chicago, the Heat had a 12-point lead early in the fourth quarter, only to be outscored by 21 (37-16) over the final 10:04," Schuhmann wrote. "On Friday in Brooklyn, they led by eight early in the fourth and were then outscored by 24 (31-7) over the final 11 minutes. Over their last four fourth quarters, the Heat have shot just 4-for-36 (11 percent) from 3-point range, with Tyler Herro 0-for-10."
The Heat played to a 1-2 record this past week. The team sits with a .500 record at 25-25. Currently, the Heat hold the No. 7 seed in the Eastern Conference. They are half a game back from the No. 6 seed Detroit Pistons.
The new additions to the rotation are set to make their debuts Monday night as the team hosts the Boston Celtics. Then, the team is set for a back-to-back two-game road trip to face the Thunder and Mavericks on Wednesday and Thursday prior to All-Star Weekend.
REPORT: RILEY 'EMOTIONAL' PRIOR TO BUTLER EXIT
Jimmy Butler requested a trade after months of dispute between him and the Miami Heat front office. Last summer, Butler requested an extension from the organization he helped lead to two Eastern Conference titles.
Heat president Pat Riley denied a contract extension, leading to a falling out between the two. Butler's age made it difficult for Riley and the Heat to commit to more seasons. Butler has a player option this summer but all signs pointed to him declining that option and entering free agency.
However, shortly before Butler's exit from the team, Riley reportedly pleaded with Butler according to The Athletic.
"According to multiple league sources with knowledge of the meeting, tears welled in Riley’s eyes as he attempted to connect with Butler on a human level," The Athletic reported. "Both men had lost their fathers, and Riley’s famed toughness faded in the moment as he thought about Butler mourning his father’s death last season. But Riley’s vulnerability did not land with Butler. The player viewed Riley’s behavior as 'unhinged,' a league source close to Butler said."
"Butler left the meeting more convinced than ever that he needed a new basketball home," the report added.
Butler joined the Heat in 2019 through a sign-and-trade deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. Throughout his tenure, Butler made two All-Star appearances, one All-NBA Second Team and two All-NBA Third Team appearances. Even though his final season ended on a sour note, he should be remembered as one of the Heat's all-time greats.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @SeanKJordan