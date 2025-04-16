Miami Heat Legend Offers Serious Advice To Bam Adebayo Before Postseason
Standing as the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference, the 37-45 Miami Heat had a rough go of it this season with the suspensions and eventual departure of former franchise player Jimmy Butler.
Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro have taken on the brunt of the load ever since.
On Timeout With Dwyane Wade, the 2006 Finals MVP said he spoke with Adebayo during their recent 10-game losing streak. When speaking about their upcoming Play-In game against the Chicago Bulls, Wade mentioned his conversation with the three-time All-Star.
"One thing I love about the play in this year with Miami, and they've been in it every year, what I do love, and my conversation with Bam when they was on the 10-game losing streak, and what we would talk about was not letting go of the rope," Wade said. "You gotta run through this tape. Stuff look bad right now. Jimmy just left. Everything is crumbling down, right? Don't let go of it. And I think Bam emerged as a leader. Yeah. I think Bam is now the leader of the Miami Heat."
Herro is averaging 24 points, 5.5 assists and 5 rebounds in his first All-Star season, while Adebayo has averaged 21 points, nine rebounds and four assists since the Butler trade. Wade elaborated on his opinions about where the team currently stands.
"Tyler Herro is the guy, probably gonna be the best player. But Bam, I think he took the leader role when he came out and he said, Like, I'm not gonna allow my guys to quit on this season, and that's the conversation that Bam and I had as, you know, my rook and one of his vets."
Although he acknowledged the turbulence that the Heat have gone through this season, he explains why he's still excited to watch what they do in the Play-In.
"But I'm glad they in it, and only selfishly. And the reason is because with Jimmy leaving and everything that went on that turmoil in this season was crazy for them, and it's hard to focus and stay connected and together," Wade said. "Like, if I know Miami, they sitting there like, 'We right where we want to be. Right where we want to be.' No, you don't want to be there, but you know what I mean. We right where we want to be. We still got a chance, a fighting chance."
