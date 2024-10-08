Miami Heat Legend Reacts With Praise To Bronny James' Preseason Debut
It's no surprise the Los Angeles Lakers' preseason opener centered around Bronny James, with the entire sports world tuning in with curiosity.
One of those more than excited to see the first father-son duo in NBA history take the floor was Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade. ESPN posted a compilation of pictures and videos of LeBron and Bronny on the court together, where Wade commented with three fire emojis.
Wade and James were both top draft picks in the 2003 NBA Draft, forming a lifelong bond throughout their careers as rivals and teammates. Now, Wade watches on as one of his closest friends lives out his dream playing alongside his son.
The former USC Trojan did not have the most efficient opener, but did almost break a record set by Wade. On Friday, James had three blocks in the Lakers' 124-107 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The only player with more block in a preseason debut was Wade, who had four in 2003.
It's much too early to say both are on similar paths, but the Lakers were encouraged by James' start.
"He can do some things defensively at his size that are really unique, and I think can turn into a really disruptive defender," Lakers coach J.J. Redick said. "That manifested itself. On the offensive end, he's still figuring out who he is. That's our job as a player development program just to build him in.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.