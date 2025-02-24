Miami Heat Legend Reminisces On Feud With Boston Celtics
Even after retirement, Udonis Haslem continues to publicly reflect on his historic career.
Haslem was a member of the Miami Heat for 20 straight seasons, facing off against different generations of basketball superstars. The Heat and Boston Celtics were rival teams throughout the 2000s when Haslem was an integral piece of the rotation. Among the rival stars, the Celtics were led by Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett.
On a recent appearance on former NBA stars Zach Randolph and Tony Allen's podcast, Out the Mud, Haslem reflected on his feud with the Celtics.
"My beef is not with the current Celtics," Haslem said. "Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, I got a number of love for them boys. And my beef ain’t even with certain people that played for the Celtics. And I’m gonna tell you right now I can say this on TV: My beef ain’t even with Kevin Garnett. He said something the other day and I was like 'You know what? Me and KG, cool.' You know what I'm saying? That's real. Paul Pierce? We gonna have to figure that out."
When Tony Allen offered to help squash the beef, Haslem responded, "I agree a thousand percent, but I’m gonna say this man, I just come from a place where you just can’t say what you want to say to people. That comes consequences with that. And they got to a point sometimes where they used to say things on the court to people I just didn’t think it was okay."
Pierce made his presence known on the court over his 20-season career. He is notorious for his intense work ethic on the court and has been called 'arrogant' by many in NBA circles. That mindset, along with 10 All-Star appearances and a champonship ring, helped earn him a spot in the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021.
HEAT AMONG BETTING FAVORITES TO LAND ANTETOKOUNMPO
After this month's blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade, the Miami Heat are ready to move on from the Butler era.
Earlier this week, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Giannis Antetokounmpo prefers to stay in Milwaukee, but could force his way out if the Bucks don't see long-term success.
The Miami Heat have the third-best odds to acquire him at +600 if traded, just behind the New York Knicks at +400 and the Brooklyn Nets at +450 according to Bovada.
The Heat are no strangers to being involved in blockbuster trade discussions. In the summer of 2023, the Heat were one of few teams reportedly deep in the Damian Lillard sweepstakes.
Antetokounmpo has been named an All-Star every season since 2017. He has also added two Most Valuable Player awards along with a 2021 championship to his resume. The 2013 first-round pick from Greece has established himself as one of the most dominant players in the NBA. This season, he is averaging a career-high 31.5 points, 12.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists while shooting 61 percent from the field. Even with these impressive statistics, he is shooting a career-low 17 percent from beyond the arc at three-point range.
If Antetokounmpo joins Miami, the Heat would become one of the strongest contenders in the Eastern Conference. Keeping stars like Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo would be ideal in creating a new, strong trio in Miami but Antetokounmpo's price tag could be extremely hefty.
The league continues to be shocked by the Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade earlier this month and Antetokounmpo could very well be one of the next superstars to be on the move.
HASLEM DESCRIBES PLAYING AGAINST KOBE BRYANT
Udonis Haslem's illustrious career in Miami is well-documented.
His 20-season tenure is among the longest in NBA history with one organization. After his career, he has taken a role in the Heat front office, becoming the Vice President of Basketball Development following his retirement in July 2023.
During his career, he has faced multiple All-Stars and members of the Hall of Fame. On a recent episode of his podcast, The OGs Show, Haslem described his experience playing against none other than Kobe Bryant.
"We were playing against the Lakers—me and Dwight going back and forth—and then Kobe got involved," Haslem said. "I said, ‘Stay outta this, Kobe. This ain’t got nothing to do with you.’ And he said, ‘Oh, so you’re a tough guy now?"
The Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers had plenty of matchups throughout both of these players' careers. Similar to Haslem, Bryant spent his 20-year career with the same team. Bryant's strong mentality on the court is well-known throughout the basketball community.
The Lakers tried emulating the Heat's original Big Three idea. Where the Heat acquired both LeBron James and Chris Bosh to pair with Dwyane Wade, the Lakers added Dwight Howard and Steve Nash to team up with Bryant in 2012. The formula didn't fully work out for Los Angeles as Howard would spend one season with the Lakers and Nash saw massive regression as he inched closer to his retirement in 2015.
Throughout his career, Haslem transitioned into a player-coach and his aggressive attitude on the court, even against the absolute greats, helped the Heat develop young players into stars.
Sean Jordan is a contributor to Miami Heat On Sports Illustrated. He can be reached at sjorda06@syr.edu.
