Miami Heat Legend Shares Heartfelt Message For Anthony Edwards
The Minnesota Timberwolves' second straight trip to the Western Conference Finals ended with an underwhelming 30-point loss on Wednesday night. After losing in six games to the Dallas Mavericks last year, the Oklahoma City Thunder finished them off in just five games.
After the loss, T-Wolves burgeoning superstar Anthony Edwards was asked if he is hurting. He responded that he isn't, saying he was more upset for veteran teammate Mike Conley. Ex-Miami Heat player Udonis Haslem addressed Edwards' omments on ESPN.
"This is for you, young king, Ant-Man. Do not take it for granted. As an OG, I appreciate you doing this for the for the OG, Mike Conley, but do not take this opportunity for granted. You've been to two Western Conference finals early in your career. You're only 23 years old, you have so much basketball to go." Haslem implored. "But I went in 2006, and me and Dwyane Wade were naive enough to think that we were going to go back and we didn't go back for [five] years, the longest [five] years ever."
Edwards averaged 23 points, 7.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists in the conference finals. Haslem, the only player who was a part of all seven of the Heat's Finals appearances, pleaded with Edwards to make sure he gets the most out of the long playoff runs.
"Then I was blessed with the big three and we went four straight times. [Kendrick Perkins] was part of that. Sorry about that, but you can speak on it because you never went back after that for a while, you know what I'm saying? So you know how it is, but you don't get those opportunities as much as you might think as a young basketball player," Haslem said. "So, man, I appreciate you shouting out the OG and you're doing that for OG, but do not take this for granted, young fella. It goes fast and you look back and you don't have an opportunity to do it again."