The Minnesota Timberwolves announced that guard Anthony Edwards is now available to play in Tuesday night's game against the Miami Heat after originally being listed as questionable with right foot injury maintenance.

Here's the rest of the injury report and game preview:

INJURY REPORT

HEAT

Tyler Herro: Available - Toe

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: Out - Ankle

Nikola Jovic: Available - Groin

Terry Rozier: Out - Not with team

TIMBERWOLVES

Anthony Edwards: Available - Foot

Terrence Shannon Jr.: Out - Foot

Joan Beringer: Out - G League

Game date, time and location: Tuesday, Jan. 6, 8:00 p.m. EST, Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: TV: Peacock,

Radio: 104.3 FM (Miami/Ft. Lauderdale), ESPN 106.3 FM, (West Palm Beach), FOX Sports Radio 105.9 FM (Ft. Myers/Naples), 1450 AM (Suart), 97.7 FM (Florida Keys), WAQI 710 AM (Spanish-language broadcast, South Florida) 100.3 FM (Minnesota)

VITALS: The Miami Heat (20-16) and Minnesota Timberwolves (23-13) meet for the second and final regular season matchup after just facing off three days ago with Minnesota recording a, 125-115, win in Miami on January 3. The teams split the series, 1-1, last season with each squad winning on the road. The Heat are 36-35 all-time versus Minnesota during the regular season,

including 19-16 in home games and 17-19 in road games.

PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Davion Mitchell

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Norman Powell

F Andrew Wiggins

TIMBERWOLVES

G Donte DiVincenzo

G Anthony Edwards

C Rudy Gobert

F Jaden McDaniels

F Julius Randle

Spread: Heat +5.5 (-112), Timberwolves -5.5 (-108)

Moneyline: Heat +166, Timberwolves -198

Total points scored: 239.5 (over -106, under -114)

QUOTABLE

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra on the forced turnovers: "That is and has to be our identity. We have to play with a recklessness and activity level that exceeds our opponent, and thats not to put down our talent level or anything like that, it's more about we look different when we're flying around and making plays and making it tough for the opponent."

For more Miami Heat information and conversation, check out Off The Floor.

Alexander Toledo is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI and producer/co-host of the Five on the Floor podcast, covering the Heat and NBA. He can be reached at Twitter: @tropicalblanket