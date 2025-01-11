Legend Tim Hardaway Says Jimmy Butler Trying To "Sink" Miami Heat's Ship
The Jimmy Butler saga with the Miami Heat is now spilling into the past.
On Saturday, Heat legend Tim Hardaway gave his take on the situation while speaking with SiriusXM NBA Radio. Hardaway made his stance clear: He sides with Pat Riley.
Hardaway said Butler is being disrespectful by refusing to accept the Heat's contract offer.
"You don't disrespect authority and that's what Jimmy Butler has been doing, Hardaway said. "I'll tell you this: this boat is going to sail on top of the water as long as Pat Riley is there. Jimmy Butler is trying to sink that ship. That ship is not gonna sink. I'm all with Pat Riley. You're under contract, you play uunder this contract and see where all the chips may fall. You can opt into $52 million next year that you say you're not going to opt in. It's mind-boggling to me. How you gonna opt out of $52 million?"
Hardaway also said he knows Riley has already sent a 10-page letter and video to the NBA Players Association explaining why the team suspended Butler.
"These guys can't take rejection," Hardaway said. "These guys can't take rejection. If you can't take rejection because everything has been saying, `yes, yes, yes' to you, now you're upset and the world is coming to an end, I can't play because he's going to give me the money I want."'
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
