Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Likely Without Key Rookie Contributor Thursday Against Toronto Raptors

Shandel Richardson

Nov 26, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson (9) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) during the second quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Miami Heat guard Pelle Larsson is listed as doubtful for Thursday's game against the Toronto Raptors.

He is dealing with an ankle injury. For the Raptors, guard Scottie Barnes (ankle) will not play.

INJUY REPORT

HEAT

Pelle Larsson: Doubtful - ankle

Jimmy Butler: Probable - knee

Josh Christopher: Out - G League

Josh Richardson: Out - Heel

RAPTORS

Scottie Barnes: Out - Ankle

Bruce Brown: Out - Conditioning

Kevin Durant: Out - Ankle

Collin Gillespie: Out - Two-way

Ulrich Chomche: Out - G League

Immanuel Quickly: Out - Elbow

Here's the game preview:

Game time: 7:30 p.m., Kaseya Center, Miami


TV: FanDuel Sports Network

Betting line: Heat -10.5

VITALS: The Heat and Raptors meet for the third of four regular season matchups, with this contest being added after the NBA Cup Group
Stage games. So far this season, the teams have split the previous two games, 1-1, with each squad winning on their home court. Last season,

Miami won the series, 3-1. The HEAT are 63-43 all-time versus Toronto during the regular season, including 38-17 in home games and 25-26 in road
games.


PROJECTED STARTERS

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Tyler Herro

C Bam Adebayo

F Jimmy Butler

F Haywood Highsmith

RAPTORS

F Ochai Agbaji

F R.J. Barrett

C Jacob Poeltl

G Gradey Dick

G Davion Mitchell

QUOTABLE

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra on the Jimmy Butler trade speculation that began earlier this week: "It's been our best, most consistent stretch of the season. So anything else, any other narrative, I don't care. Nobody should, because most of this stuff has just been all like a bunch of gibberish."

Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com

Published
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.