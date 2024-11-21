Miami Heat Make Bold Terry Rozier Decision Ahead of Mavericks Game
The Miami Heat let Jaime Jaquez, Josh Richardson, and Terry Rozier enjoy their extended absence a little longer.
The trio did not practice Thursday while recovering from various injuries. The Heat last played Monday night and are off until Sunday’s home game against the Mavericks.
Rozier, the Heat’s starting point guard, missed Monday’s victory over the Philadelphia 76ers with right foot discomfort. Jaquez sat out Monday with a high ankle sprain.
Richardson had five points in Monday’s win but is battling a heel injury.
Despite not officially practicing, all three took shots Thursday afternoon.
Given the six-day layoff between games, Miami could afford to rest all three players. The Heat played three games in four days last week, splitting a two-game set with the Indiana Pacers and knocking off the 76ers at home.
Hopefully, the break helps Rozier find his shooting stroke. He is averaging his lowest points (12.9) and field-goal percentage (38 percent) since becoming a full-time starter in 2019.
It is unclear if the three play against the Mavericks on Sunday. On the opposite sideline, Mavs guard Luka Dončić is expected to miss the game with a wrist injury.
ARENAS THINKS HEAT CAN FIX EMBIID
Retired NBA star Gilbert Arenas never hesitates to voice his opinion on anything related to basketball.
Arenas thinks Philadelphia Sixers star Joel Embiid needs a team like the Miami Heat and president Pat Riley to take him to the next level as a player.
“He needs somewhere they don’t give a (bleep) about your name,” Arenas said. “At this point, you can only go to Pat Riley to restart who you’re gonna be. Go there for 2-3 years, then you can leave.”
CHALMERS GETS REVENGE ON BIBBY
Former Miami Heat teammates Mario Chalmers and Mike Bibby reunited at the poker table this week.
Unlike the 2011 NBA Finals, the advantage went to Chalmers.
Chalmers posted on his Instagram story he defeated Bibby at a celebrity poker tournament Nov. 20. The caption read: "Mario Chalmers vs. Mike Bibby, Light Work."
Consider it revenge for the 2011 finals, when coach Erik Spoelstra famously started a struggling Bibby at point guard until the series-deciding Game 6.
Chalmers regained his starting role the next year. He remained the No. 1 point guard throughout the rest of the Big Three era and won two championships with the Heat.
BAM, HASLEM REUNITE AT THANKSGIVING EVENT
Bam Adebayo and Udonis Haslem were once again teammates Wednesday.
They came together to help host the Bam, Books and Brotherhood Thanksgiving Twist In Liberty City. Adebayo is the Heat's starting center while the retired Haslem is one of the most beloved players in franchise history.
Adebayo arrived with Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson for the event. There are rumors of the two dating but neither has spoken on the speculation. They have been spotted together several times, including during the Olympics in Paris. Both represented the United States during the summer games.
BUTLER CONTINUES CLIMBING SCORING LIST
Butler scored 30 points in Monday’s blowout victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. In the process, he passed former All-Stars Tim Hardaway Sr. and Goran Dragić among the Heat’s leading scorers.
Butler ended Monday night with 6,363 points in a Heat uniform, good enough for ninth place all-time. He surpassed Hardaway (6,335) and entered the top 10 early in the game.
Later in the night, Butler moved past Dragić, who scored 6,348 points in his seven seasons with the Heat.
Butler’s next target is another former teammate. Udonis Haslem has a 223-point lead on Butler for eighth place.
MORE HEAT NEWS
Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro Jokingly Trade Jabs After Miami Heat’s Blowout Victory
Miami Heat's Tyler Herro Making All-Star Case With One Key Advanced Stat
Jake Elman works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat on SI. He can be reached at jakeelman97@gmail.com or follow him on X @JakeElman97.