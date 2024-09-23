Miami Heat Making $50 Million Upgrades To Kaseya Center
The Miami Heat announced on social media the Kaseya Center will feature upgrades for this season.
Fans can see the upgrades when the Heat hold their annual Red, White and Pink game on Oct. 7. The initial preseason home game occurs on Oct. 10 against the Atlanta Hawks.
The arena will feature a new scoreboard which has been named the "Fireball". The scoreboard will feature 2,500 square feet of LED screens which will have the ability to show multiple images at one time.
There have also been significant upgrades to the lighting and audio systems. The state of the art sound system will deliver more than 700,000 watts, which is 50 percent more than the maximum output of the former system.
The team also announced the arena will feature a new retractable seating system which will move the seats away from where the players enter and leave the court. It is being done to give more security to the players.
The upgrades were done to make the venue look like more modern NBA arenas. The advanced technology and greater amenities will improve the overall fan experience.
One thing which will not change is the outskirts of the arena which have remained relatively the same since the arena opened.
The estimated cost for the renovations has been placed at $50 million.
Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork,com.