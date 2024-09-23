Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Making $50 Million Upgrades To Kaseya Center

The Kaseya Center will show off changes and upgrades this season.

Scott Salomon

Apr 29, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives on Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) and Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) during the fourth quarter of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Laughlin-Imagn Images
Apr 29, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (14) drives on Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) and Boston Celtics guard Jrue Holiday (4) during the fourth quarter of game four of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Michael Laughlin-Imagn Images / Michael Laughlin-Imagn Images

The Miami Heat announced on social media the Kaseya Center will feature upgrades for this season.

Fans can see the upgrades when the Heat hold their annual Red, White and Pink game on Oct. 7. The initial preseason home game occurs on Oct. 10 against the Atlanta Hawks.

The arena will feature a new scoreboard which has been named the "Fireball". The scoreboard will feature 2,500 square feet of LED screens which will have the ability to show multiple images at one time.

There have also been significant upgrades to the lighting and audio systems. The state of the art sound system will deliver more than 700,000 watts, which is 50 percent more than the maximum output of the former system.

The team also announced the arena will feature a new retractable seating system which will move the seats away from where the players enter and leave the court. It is being done to give more security to the players.

The upgrades were done to make the venue look like more modern NBA arenas. The advanced technology and greater amenities will improve the overall fan experience.

One thing which will not change is the outskirts of the arena which have remained relatively the same since the arena opened.

The estimated cost for the renovations has been placed at $50 million.

Scott Salomon is a contributor to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at sas@southfloridamedianetwork,com.

Follow our coverage on Facebook

Published |Modified
Scott Salomon

SCOTT SALOMON

Scott Salomon joined FanNation on Sports Illustrated in April 2024 covering breaking news and analysis for the Miami Dolphins channel. In June he joined Inside the Heat and Back in the Day NBA. Scott is based in South Florida and has been covering the local and national sports scene for 35 years. Scott has covered and has been credentialed for the Super Bowl, the NFL Combine, various Orange Bowls and college football championship games. Scott was also credentialed for the NBA All-Star game and covered the Miami Heat during their first six seasons for USA TODAY. Scott is a graduate of the University of Miami School of Communication and the St. Thomas University School of Law. Scott has two sons and his hobbies include watching sports on television and binge watching shows on various streaming services. Twitter: @ScottSalomonNFL