Bam Adebayo, Erik Spoelstra Put Aside Rocky Start To Become "Family"
Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo and Erik Spoelstra have the best player-coach relationship.
They talk often, ask about each other's families and vacation plans. It's everything you'd want from an All-Star player and one of the best coaches in NBA history.
It wasn't always that way.
When Adebayo was recently asked if he was cool with Spoelstra, here's what he said:
"We are now," Adebayo told Miami Heat On SI.
The issues started during Adebayo's rookie season when his playing time was limited. He averaged just 19.8 minutes, which is low for a lottery pick.
"I feel like he should've played me," Adebayo said. "You know how it is, you're in that predicament where you feel like you can at least get two minutes. Coach used to throw me out there like 30 seconds and not play me. It used to have me hot. Just used to be up in the middle of the night wondering, `Why? Why 30 seconds?"'
It was most upsetting because Adebayo's draft class peers such as Malik Monk, Donovan Mitchell, De'Aaron Fox and Jayson Tatum were playing. What made it worse was they all knew each other since they were 12.
"Being the only one not playing, I was like, `Come on, Spo. There's no way you're telling me I can't play," Adebayo said.
Eventually, it led to meetings in Spoelstra's office. After the talks, Adebayo thought differently.
"Instead of beating myself up about not playing, I just had to change my mindset," Adebayo said. "It was making me be patient. I've got to learn patience."
After two All-Star appearances and a pair of NBA Finals, Adebayo is all aboard Team Spoelstra. He refers to him as "like family."
Adebayo will be in his 30s when time comes around for a potential chance to win a third Olympic gold medal. While that is four years away, he considers playing for Spoelstra as a reason for him to participate again. Spoelstra could replace Steve Kerr as Team USA coach.
"Sometimes when I go into his office, we don't even talk about basketball," Adebayo said of Spoelstra. "It's about life, `How's the family? How's your family?' If it's in the summer, asking questions about where he's going on vacation. It's definitely grown a lot over these years. But in the beginning, I did have problems with Spo."
