Miami Heat Need Only One Motivating Factor This Season ... The Boston Celtics
The Miami Heat shouldn't have to look too far to find motivation this season.
Most pundits aren't giving the Heat a chance in the Eastern Conference. A survey of the NBA's general managers didn't even have them in the Top Eight. But there's an even greater factor.
The Heat have been in a rivalry with the Boston Celtics for the past five years. After defeating the Dallas Mavericks, the Celtics were the first to break through with a championship behind Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.
Miami Heat On SI contributor Rudy Rodriguez-Chomat feels that should provide plenty fire for the Heat.
"Being pissed off can be beneficial to some people," said Rodriguez-Chomat, who hosts the ComeOnNow podcast. "To others, not so much but the Miami Heat have a culture where being pissed off helps. Pissing off Michael Jordan was always looked at as a bad thing. Just ask all the opponents he faced."
The Heat and Celtics met four times in the playoffs since 2020, including three conference finals. The Heat won twice. Last year the Celtics knocked out the Heat in the first round on the way to the title.
The Celtics at least have a championship to boast while the Heat have nothing to show for during their run. That should motivate Jimmy Butler, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and Erik Spoelstra.
"It's something that seems to also motivate Jimmy Butler," Rodriguez-Chomat said. "We have seen him put up some games when opponents have tried to talk smack to him. Just ask Grant Williams. Nothing should bring the fire to the Heat more than the Boston Celtics winning the NBA championship in June. The Miami Heat have been at war with the Celtics over the last five years with both teams going to the NBA Finals twice and the Celtics finally getting the ring while Butler has been left still waiting with losses to the Lakers and the Nuggets."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
