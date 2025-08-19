Miami Heat Not Likely To Add A Big Anytime Soon
The Miami Heat have an open standard roster spot, and an apparent need for another "big," even if only for emergencies, should Bam Adebayo or Kel'el Ware suffer an injury.
They are no hurry to fill that spot, according to sources of Five on the Floor (of the Five Reasons Sports Network).
Part of this is simple math. They are now under the luxury tax, after the trade of Haywood Highsmith. And although they could exceed the threshold, and then get back under before season's end to avoid the repeater tax penalties, they aren't inclined to take a chance on someone who they aren't sure will help them.
Also, they have some faith in undrafted free agent Vladislav Goldin, whom they would have seriously considered with a second-round selection in June if they had a pick, and ended up signing to a two-way contract after the draft ended. Goldin, who is more of a traditional back-to-the-basket big than Adebayo or even Ware, showed some toughness in summer league, but also showed slow feet when out in space. It's unclear how much he can contribute immediately, and his availability will also be limited by his two-way status.
The Heat -- which moved frontcourt veterans Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson for Norman Powell and haven't replaced either -- have looked to move guard Terry Rozier for another interior option, to no avail, partly due to the ongoing FBI gambling investigation.
And they've worked out former first-round pick Kai Jones, among others, but chose to use the 14th spot on another guard, Dru Smith. They could circle back to Jones or someone else (Trey Lyles has also been mentioned) later, but they seem in no hurry to do so now.
All of this means that Adebayo and Ware better stay healthy, as much Nikola Jovic, who figures to play next to either and/or both, whether he comes off the bench or starts. Jovic is currently starting next to former NBA MVP Nikola Jokic for Serbia in EuroBasket warmup games.