Miami Heat Offseason Recap: Unexpected Trades Maintain Competitive Pace
With the cloud of Terry Rozier's betting probe and the largest sports memorabilia heist in history looming over the Miami Heat organization, the front office have prevailed through the adversity to put together a progressive and impressive offseason.
Below is a full recap of the Heat's transactions this offseason.
Extensions
Restricted free agent guard Davion Mitchell signed a two-year extension with the Heat June 28. The deal is worth $24 million.
“Anything’s possible. I’m just excited to be back here with this group of guys, this coaching staff, this organization, it’s completely different than every place I’ve been in."- Davion Mitchell on re-signing with Heat
Departures
Duncan Robinson declined a $20 million player option one day after Mitchell signed his extension. Robinson went on to sign a three-year deal worth $48 million with the Detroit Pistons. Robinson returned to the state of Michigan after attended Michigan University for three years.
The deal was a sign-and-trade transaction that included forward Simone Fontecchio being traded to the Heat. Fontecchio's could be waived before the start of the season to avoid dipping into the luxury tax. The forward is set to make $8.3 million this season.
Guard Dru Smith is a free agent. Miami has a third two-way spot they can sign a player too but they're unable to use it on Smith. The 27-year-old guard is ineligible to sign a third two-way contract for a third season with the Heat exclusively. Guards Alec Burks and Josh Christopher also left the team as unrestricted free agents.
Rookies
The Heat drafted guard Kasparas Jakučionis, 19, out of Illinois June 25. He was signed to his rookie scale contract July 1. He averaged 9.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.5 assists while also averaging 3.7 turnovers throughout this offseason's summer league.
"I'm so happy, I think I can fit in pretty well...I'm so happy to be a part of the Heat culture."- Kasparas Jakučionis on being drafted
Center Vladislav Goldin, 24, out of Michigan was signed to a two-way contract one day after Jakučionis agreed to the terms of his rookie deal.
Acquisitions
The biggest acquisition of Miami's offseason came in the form of a trade. The Heat acquired veteran guard Norman Powell from the Los Angeles Clippers in a three-way trade that also included the Utah Jazz. Forwards Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson were traded to the Jazz in exchange for Powell.
Powell averaged 21.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.2 steals while shooting over 40% from inside and beyond the three-point line.
Guard Myron Gardner signed a two-way deal with the Heat July 24 as well.
The mix of skilled veterans and rising stars creates uncertainty, but it also creates a lot of intrigue. Heat fans can analyze the moves made by the front office and know that their team is still trying to be competitive in the short and long-term.
MORE MIAMI HEAT NEWS
The Miami Heat Could Target Free Agent Star Next Summer
Miami Heat Could Break The Bank For These Superstars In 2027