The Miami Heat Could Target Free Agent Star Next Summer
The Miami Heat appear set to have an unofficial gap year next season, given the lack of championship pedigree on the constructed roster. After multiple deep playoff runs, the organization enters a new chapter after closing the Jimmy Butler era. All-Stars Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro are the new leaders of the franchise, but they haven't proven enough to lead a team towards a championship.
The Heat have prioritized financial flexibility to acquire a superstar. It's been reported that the original plan was to target Luka Doncic next summer in free agency, but he signed an extension with the Los Angeles Lakers. All-Star guard De'Aaron Fox would have been a backup idea until an extension with the San Antonio Spurs blocked any sort of possibilities.
What's the point of not spending to improve the roster for next season if no stars are available in the near future?
The Heat may have one final option remaining, and it could be more realistic than the other candidates. Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has been a star since entering the league in 2018. The former lottery pick has averaged over 23 points per game and finished top three in assists per game the last six years.
Young has been named an All-Star three times, but was arguably snubbed for a couple of seasons. He's one of the last natural point guards in the league, averaging the most assists per game last season, 11.6. The Hawks haven't had great team success since their surprising run to the Eastern Conference Finals in the 2021 playoffs. Young has remained loyal to the franchise took a chance on him, but the relationship has gotten unstable this summer.
The Hawks could extend their homegrown star to a four-year, $229 million contract, except they haven't offered him the deal and seem reluctant to do so. Marc J. Spears reported that Young is "disappointed" about the situation.
"Don't be surprised if he plays this out and sees what happens next summer," he said.
Young enters the final year of his current contract, set to make nearly $46 million, with a player option for the following season, which he's likely to decline. The Hawks have revamped the roster with the acquisition of Kristaps Porzingis, Nickeil-Alexander Walker, and Luka Kennard. They have a shot to make a deep run in the playoffs next year, but if an early exit occurs, the Heat have a legitimate chance to swoop in on Young in free agency. They're projected to have over $80 million in cap space next summer.
Young and the Heat have been linked in rumors in the past, but nothing serious ever materialized, mainly due to defensive concerns. However, he's an excellent scorer, facilitator, and can impact winning for the organization. More about which direction the Heat goes will be clearer as next season progresses.
