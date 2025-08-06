NBA Fans Bash Heat Guard Tyler Herro After Latest Report
Despite having two guaranteed seasons remaining on his four-year, $120 million contract, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is seeking a lucrative extension in the coming months.
Herro was named an All-Star for the first time in his career last season, so it's easy to understand why he is looking to get paid. The problem is Heat team president Pat Riley is not one to overpay, whether it's in a trade or with a new deal. It's a substantial reason Jimmy Butler was traded to the Golden State Warriors at the trade deadline.
If Miami's front office is willing to dish out a substantial amount to Herro, plenty of other teams will. He's a youthful, 23.9 PPG scorer who proved in the 2024-2025 playoffs he is capable of rising to the occasion. Although these are enticing feats, a large portion of NBA fans believe he is being viewed well above his actual talent level.
Fans Grill Tyler Herro After Report Suggests Team Are 'Keeping An Eye' On Him
ClutchPoints shared that "Tyler Herro becomes eligible for a three-year extension worth near $150 million with the Miami Heat in October before the start of the 2025-26 season. This is a situation teams are keeping an eye on, as Pat Riley has always been cautious with giving out extensions (see Jimmy Butler's situation for details)."
Social media did not take fondly to this, as plenty of people were quick to call him and the teams 'monitoring' his situation out.
"“Monitoring Tyler Herro” as if he’s a superstar," one fan commented with laughing emojis.
As previously mentioned, the 2024-2025 season was quite a valuable one for Herro's value around the league. However, it's a bit of a stretch to believe organizations are this intrigued before discussions between him and the Heat have even commenced.
"Herro at 50 million a year?? 3/150 is crazy for him," another person said. "Meanwhile you have Luka at 3/165."
Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic did recently ink a three-year, $165 million extension with the team, but the odds this impacts Herro's situation are slim. The former Sixth Man of the Year will almost certainly believe he's still worth the maximum, but it does shed light on whether he's deserving of it or not.
A user kept their thoughts on Herro short and sweet, making obvious their belief he's not worth $50 million a year, writing, "Anybody need an overpaid back up PG that doesn’t pass?!"
Chances are a Herro trade sweepstakes wouldn't pick up for a few months unless Riley decides to come out of the woodwork and make yet another bold comment.
