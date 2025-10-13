Miami Heat player grades vs Orlando Magic: Kel'el Ware passed the test again.
Kel'el Ware - Grade: B+
Kel’el Ware had another standout game for the Miami Heat tonight, being by far their best player in the blowout loss to the Orlando Magic. Ware finished tonight’s game with 24 points, 10 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, and 1 turnover. He was efficient also shooting 9/17 from the field, 2/4 from three and 4/4 from the free throw line. Ware showed his athleticism numerous times, but most notably finishing a beautiful lob from Kasparas Jakučionis. The turnover will sit in peoples head and shadow some of the things Ware did well today. Though, that is earned as it was an unacceptable turnover, due to a lazy pass after a defensive rebound. That turnover is a large part of the reason he did not get his 2nd straight A. The turnover is not the end of the world, but these things can not become a habit. It is noteworthy that Ware was taken out of the game right after the turnover and never returned. This was another building block game by Ware and one that should continue the hype of his potential.
Jaime Jaquez Jr. - Grade C+
Jaime Jaquez Jr. is fighting to earn back a permanent rotation spot and prove to Erik Spoelstra that he can be trusted once again. Tonight’s game was not perfect from Jaquez Jr., nor would it jump off a stat sheet, but he showed signs of improvement that I think Spoelstra will appreciate. The main thing that stood out was he seemed much calmer and in control today. Jaquez Jr.’s main issues last year was that he never seemed to be in control, and he always seemed to be panicking. Teams learned his moves, and he had no counters. This led him to panic. Tonight, he kept his composure. He finished with 9 points and 2 assists on 3/7 shooting from the field and 3/4 from the free throw line. Not eyepopping numbers, but he only played for 15 minutes tonight.
Pelle Larsson - Grade: C
Pelle Larsson played 21 minutes and logged 14 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. Those numbers are not bad, and you are probably wondering how he only got a C. Well, that is where the 4 turnovers and 5 fouls come in. Larsson had what I would call a mediocre game. Many have projected Larsson to take a leap this year because he has many traits that the Heat value and he is a smart basketball player. Tonight, he looked like a young player still trying to figure everything out. This is okay, the Heat want him to figure it out and after watching Larsson over his career, he will. The thing that stands out the most about Larsson is how he isn’t afraid of anything on the court. This was shown in tonight’s game by him taking 8 free throws, which was a team high and 2nd in the game only behind Franz Wagner. Larsson has things to clean up, but most young players do. The main thing right now is getting the playing time to figure it out.