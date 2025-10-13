Miami Heat rookie Kasparas Jakučionis exited tonight’s game with injury
Miami Heat first round draft pick Kasparas Jakučionis exited tonight’s pre-season game against the Orlando Magic in the 1st quarter. The Heat have officially called his injury “right hup soreness” and he will be out the rest of the game. This is an unlucky blow to Jakučionis who is trying to earn Erik Spoeltras trust to earn a spot in the rotation. Prior to exiting the game Jakučionis logged only 4 minutes and in those minutes had 2 points, 1 assist and 1 turnover.
For Jakučionis, this could derail his attempt to crack into the rotation early in the year. He is coming off a spectacular game in which he had 8 points, 10 assists, 2 steals and 1 block and only 3 turnovers. Jakučionis showed flashes of brilliance that lead him to be considered by many a lottery pick and voted to be the biggest steal of the 2026 NBA draft in the annual NBA GM poll. Jakučionis and the Heat will hope this injury is not a long term concern and he will be able to get back on the court to show the NBA world what he is capable of.
The hope for the Heat is that this injury is just soreness and Jakučionis will not have to miss any significant amount of time. Jakučionis was not expected to make have a significant role early, but the Heat would like to have as many options as possible considering the teams guard situation. The Heat already have several nagging injuries to their back court, most notably All-Star guard Tyler Herro who will be out until November.