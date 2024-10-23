Miami Heat Predicted To Cut Ties With $146M Star In Blockbuster Trade
The Miami Heat don't want to part ways with forward Jimmy Butler unless absolutely necessary.
If the situation becomes trade Butler or lose him for nothing next summer, multiple teams are expected to pick up the phone at the February deadline. One organization at the top of this list is the Golden State Warriors, which could pair the $146 million star with superstar Stephen Curry in hopes of winning yet another title.
FanSided's Peter O'Keefe predicted the Warriors could acquire Butler this season.
If Butler is indeed unwilling to recommit to the Heat, then surely the franchise would have to do its due diligence in exploring trade options rather than potentially lose the 6x All-Star for nothing in free agency," O'Keefe wrote. "The Warriors could be towards the front of the queue if that does eventuate."
Butler is by no means in his prime, but with the Western Conference in a rather mysterious state, the Warriors could rejoin the list of championship contenders. With the exceptions of the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Dallas Mavericks, and Oklahoma City Thunder, the future of most organizations is unknown.
The Heat's front office would undoubtedly seek young talent, like Jonathan Kuminga, and draft capital in return for Butler.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.