Miami Heat Projected To Select Two March Madness Stars In Updated Mock Draft
The Miami Heat's regular season ends this week.
With a record below .500, many are beginning to focus on the NBA Draft. The Heat are projected to have two first-round picks. The Heat owe their 2025 first-round pick to the Oklahoma City Thunder only if the choice falls between picks 15 through 30. If the choice falls within the top 15, the Heat retain this year's draft pick and send the Thunder a 2026 first-round pick. The Heat also acquired the Golden State Warriors' first-round pick in the blockbuster Jimmy Butler trade at the deadline.
With their first-round pick, Bleacher Report predicts the Heat select Illinois guard Kasparas Jakucionis at No. 11.
Jakucionis could pair well opposite Tyler Herro in the backcourt. With Miami potentially moving Terry Rozier this offseason after a disappointing season, Jakucionis could slot into a rotation role seamlessly. He averaged 15 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists with the Fighting Illini. He shot 44 percent from the field along with a 31.8 three-point percentage. His three-point woes this season at the college level could develop once he makes the move to the NBA.
With their second-first round pick via the Warriors, Bleacher Report predicts the Heat select Colorado State forward Nique Clifford at No. 23.
Clifford is a "swiss army knife" at the forward position. He led the Rams to their first Round of 32 appearance since 2013 after upsetting No. 5 seed Memphis. However, their cinderella run ended with a buzzer-beating shot from Maryland's Derik Queen to send them home. Clifford averaged 18.9 points, 9.6 rebounds and 4.4 assists while shooting 49.6 percent from the field. He also shot 37.7 from three-point range.
JOHNSON ON MIAMI NIGHTLIFE
Miami is well-known for its extravagant nightlife.
The Miami Heat's management is also well aware and have supervised players' nightlife habits. Former Heat guard Tyler Johnson confirmed this during a recent podcast appearance.
"They say that that heat culture is not for everybody," Johnson said. "Playing for a guy like [Erik Spoelstra] is easy if you're a basketball junkie. So if you're a guy wants to come in and get better, it's really not that hard. You're gonna be in the gym and you're gonna be getting coached up by guys who had just went to the Finals four years in a row. You're in Miami so your distractions are there. If they're there, they're around. They walk by every day. So the problem is is you can get lost in that and if you do, like they're on it."
Johnson even boldly claimed the supervision from the Heat includes private investigators.
"They know exactly what you're doing," Johnson later added. "They got the P.I.s on you for sure."
Johnson played for the Heat from 2015 to 2019. He went undrafted in the 2014 NBA Draft before joining the Heat's then-D-League team, the Sioux Falls Skyforce. In Jan. 2015, he signed a ten-day contract. He played 32 games in his rookie season before carving out a consistent role off the bench as a scorer. Johnson signed a four-year contract extension worth $50 million in the 2016 offseason. He started most of his games throughout the 2017-18 season. Johnson last played for the Brisbane Bullets in Australia's National Basketball League.
FORMER HEAT COACH VAN GUNDY ON MORANT
The Miami Heat's six-game win streak was snapped Thursday night after a heartbreaking loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.
Ja Morant hit a buzzer-beating mid-range shot to hand the Heat their first loss since Mar. 21. However, even with this loss, the Heat secured a spot in the Play-In Tournament after a Bucks win.
During Thursday's game, former Heat coach and TNT sportscaster Stan Van Gundy criticized Morant's on-court behavior.
"Ja Morant [is] spending way too much of the night crying, talking about blaming his teammates, blaming the referees," Van Gundy said. "He simply needs to do a better job taking care of the ball and needs to be a lot more efficient."
Van Gundy was an assistant coach under Pat Riley from 1995 to 2003. He was promoted after Riley stepped away from the team. Under Van Gundy's reign from 2003 to 2005, the Heat had a 112-73 record along with playoff appearances in each season. He resigned 21 games into the 2005-06 season, leading to Riley's coaching return and a Miami Heat championship.
Morant is no stranger to controversy. This season, he has been under NBA review for multiple warnings over his finger gun gestures on the court. Morant has also been suspended twice after promoting violence on social media.
The Grizzlies fired coach Taylor Jenkins last week even with their standing in the Western Conference. Many believe Morant could be available in trade talks this summer with the growing dysfunction in Memphis. The Heat could be a team interested in acquiring the 2019 No. 2 overall pick.
