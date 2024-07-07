Miami Heat Re-Sign Three-Time NBA All-Star To Contract Extension
As expected, the Miami Heat have locked up center Bam Adebayo on a long-term deal.
The team announced they extended him through the 2028-29 season. The three-year extension is reportedly worth $166 million.
Here's the official release from the Heat:
"The Miami HEAT announced today that they have re-signed Bam Adebayo to a contract extension. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Adebayo, a three-time NBA All-Star and five-time All-Defensive Team selection, appeared in 71 games (all starts) with the HEAT last season and averaged 19.3 points, a team-high 10.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.14 steals and 34.0 minutes while shooting 52.1 percent from the field. He set single-season career highs in total rebounds, defensive rebounds, double-doubles, three-point field goals made and three-point field goal percentage while leading the team in points, rebounds, steals, blocks, field goals made, double-figure scoring games, 20-point games, double-figure rebounding games, double-doubles, triple-doubles and minutes. He scored 1,367 points, his fifth-straight 1,000-point season, tying the third-most in team history while also dishing out 278 assists, his seventh consecutive season with at least 100 assists, tying the second-longest such streak in HEAT history. Adebayo scored at least 20 points in a career-long 10-straight games from November 16 through November 28, marking the longest streak by a HEAT player since LeBron James in 2014. He posted at least 20 points and 10 rebounds in five-straight games twice, first from November 6th through the 14th and again from January 5th through the 14th, becoming the only HEAT player to accomplish the feat multiple times in the same season and just the third player in team history to ever do so in at least five-straight games, joining only LeBron James and Shaquille O’Neal. Adebayo became the first player in franchise history to record at least 15 points, 15 rebounds, six assists and six blocks in a single game, accomplishing the feat on January 24 vs. Memphis. He then posted 15 points, 16 rebounds and five steals on March 24 vs. Cleveland, becoming just the second player in team history to hit at least those totals, joining only Glen Rice in 1993. He posted a 16-point, 12-rebound, 11-assist triple-double on February 13 at Milwaukee, the seventh of his career, the third-most in franchise history. He hit the game-winning buzzer-beating basket at Detroit on March 17, his second career game-winning basket with under a second to play, only Dwyane Wade (3) has more as a member of the HEAT. Adebayo anchored a defense that ranked third in points allowed per game, opponent field goals made per game and opponent offensive rebounds per game. Additionally, he has helped lead Miami to the playoffs in six of his seven seasons, including two Eastern Conference Championships and four division titles."
