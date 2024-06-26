Miami Heat Reportedly Set To Give Bam Adebayo A Max Contract Extension Worth $166 Million
The Miami Heat are apparently ready to show center Bam Adebayo his full worth.
Adebayo, who is coming off his third NBA All-Star season, is reportedly set to soon land a max contract extension. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the sides are hoping to agree on a three-year, $166-mllion deal.
"The Miami Heat and Bam Adebayo – a three-time All-Star and three-time All-Defensive player – intend to reach a three-year, $166 million maximum contract extension, sources tell," Charania posted on X. "Heat expect to lock in their cornerstone center through the 2028-29 season."
Adebayo just finished up his finest season, averaging 19.3 points and 10.4 rebounds. He helped lead the Heat to the first round of the playoffs, where they were defeated by the eventual champion Boston Celtics.
At 27, Adebayo is no longer considered a young player because he is entering his eighth NBA season. He isn't a kid any more, so the Heat are expecting even more this season.
"Bam has to look at his game and sit with coach, [and] how he can get better and expand his game," Heat team president Pat Riley said in May. "He's at a point right now, he's an All-NBA player. We're happy to have him."
Riley said they want to see even more improvement from him than year's past.
"In his growth spurt from his rookie to what he is right now has been off the chart," Riley said. "Everybody in the league knows what his game is. They all know what he does for us, how important he is for us in a lot of areas."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Inside The Heat. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com