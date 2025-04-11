Miami Heat Reveal Starting Lineup Vs. New Orleans Pelicans
STARTERS
HEAT
G Tyler Herro
G Alec Burks
C Kel'el Ware
F Andrew Wiggins
F Bam Adebayo
PELICANS
G Jose Alvarado
G Antonio Reeves
C Jeremiah Robinson-Earl
F Lester Quinones
F Keion Brooks Jr.
Here's the game preview and injury report:
Game time: 8 p.m., Smoothie King Center, New Orleans
Betting line: Heat -15.5, DraftKings
VITALS: : The Heat and Pelicans meet for the second and final regular season matchup this season. The Heat won the first matchups 119-108 on Jan. 1. The Heat won eight of their last ten matchups against the Pelicans. The Heat are 27-21 all-time versus the Pelicans during the regular season, including 18-7 in home games and 9-14 in road games.
HEAT
Pelle Larsson: Out - Hamstring
Tyler Herro: Available - Thigh
Alec Burks: Available - Back
Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons
Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand
Isaiah Stevens: Out - Foot
Dru Smith: Out - Achilles
PELICANS
Jose Alvarado: Available - Hip
Karlo Matkovic: Out - Hamstring
Bruce Brown: Out - Knee
Yves Missi: Out - Ankle
Jordan Hawkins: Out - Back
Kelly Olynyk: Out - Achilles
CJ McCollum: Out - Foot
Zion Williamson: Out - Back
Trey Murphy: Out - Shoulder
Herb Jones: Out - Shoulder
Dejounte Murray: Out - Achilles
QUOTABLE
Heat guard Tyler Herro: "I think we've just been doing a better job at taking other people's punch and, you know we gotta understand that they're gonna go on runs, that's how basketball is and just get back to what we were doing that made us successful and can't get bored with doing the right stuff over and over again."