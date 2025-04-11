Inside The Heat

Miami Heat Reveal Starting Lineup Vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Shandel Richardson

Apr 7, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra watches from the sideline against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Apr 7, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra watches from the sideline against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

STARTERS

HEAT

G Tyler Herro

G Alec Burks

C Kel'el Ware

F Andrew Wiggins

F Bam Adebayo

PELICANS

G Jose Alvarado

G Antonio Reeves

C Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

F Lester Quinones

F Keion Brooks Jr.

Here's the game preview and injury report:


Game time: 8 p.m., Smoothie King Center, New Orleans


Betting line: Heat -15.5, DraftKings


VITALS: : The Heat and Pelicans meet for the second and final regular season matchup this season. The Heat won the first matchups 119-108 on Jan. 1. The Heat won eight of their last ten matchups against the Pelicans. The Heat are 27-21 all-time versus the Pelicans during the regular season, including 18-7 in home games and 9-14 in road games.

HEAT

Pelle Larsson: Out - Hamstring

Tyler Herro: Available - Thigh

Alec Burks: Available - Back

Kevin Love: Out - Personal Reasons

Nikola Jovic: Out - Hand

Isaiah Stevens: Out - Foot

Dru Smith: Out - Achilles

PELICANS

Jose Alvarado: Available - Hip

Karlo Matkovic: Out - Hamstring

Bruce Brown: Out - Knee

Yves Missi: Out - Ankle

Jordan Hawkins: Out - Back

Kelly Olynyk: Out - Achilles

CJ McCollum: Out - Foot

Zion Williamson: Out - Back

Trey Murphy: Out - Shoulder

Herb Jones: Out - Shoulder

Dejounte Murray: Out - Achilles

QUOTABLE

Heat guard Tyler Herro: "I think we've just been doing a better job at taking other people's punch and, you know we gotta understand that they're gonna go on runs, that's how basketball is and just get back to what we were doing that made us successful and can't get bored with doing the right stuff over and over again."

Published |Modified
Shandel Richardson
SHANDEL RICHARDSON

Shandel has covered the NBA since 2010, with previous stops at The Athletic and South Florida Sun-Sentinel.  He has covered six NBA Finals, one Super Bowl, the NCAA basketball tournament. He has also been a beat writer for the Miami Hurricanes and contributed on every major beat in South Florida since 2003, including the Miami Dolphins and Miami Marlins. He can also be read in the Sportsbook Review for gambling coverage from around the NBA. A native of Bloomington, Illinois, Shandel attended Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. He's also worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and Kansas City Star.  TWITTER: @ShandelRich EMAIL: shandelrich@gmail.com You can subscribe to our YouTube channel here Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook here