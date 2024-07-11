Miami Heat Rising Star 'Expected' To Play In NBA Summer League
Miami Heat fans will see a familiar face at the Las Vegas NBA Summer League in rising star Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Jaquez was originally not expected to appear in the Summer League due to conflictions with being a member of the Select Team that competed against the U.S. Olympic team. However, the 23-year-old will at least appear in a few of the Heat's games, per multiple reports.
The newest addition to the Heat's Summer League roster showcased an impressive rookie campaign, averaging 11.9 points and 3.8 rebounds on 48.9 percent shooting in 75 games. Jaquez is full of experience entering his sophomore season after spending four years with the UCLA Bruins.
Here's a look at what retired NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony had to say about Team USA's loaded roster:
I would go with Steph, Bron, AD, KD, and I'll go with... nah, scratch that, I'll go young," Anthony said in a video from Overtime. "Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Bam Adebayo, Jayson Tatum, Book."
Anthony's selections were grilled in the comments, arguing the youth of the starting five lacks significance. Instead, fans believe the coaching staff should begin games loaded with established winners, including James and Curry.
But neither will likely occur.
The most probable outcome is the starting lineup rotates on a game-to-game basis, dependent on their opponents. In tonight's matchup against Team Canada, fans should expect to see a veteran-based five on the floor (with the exception of the injured Kevin Durant). Heat fans know Adebayo can make a lasting impact on the game, regardless of his playing time.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE
Subscribe to our YouTube channel HERE