Miami Heat Rival Named Perfect Trade Partner For Jimmy Butler By NBA Legend Paul Pierce
The Miami Heat are less than two years removed from an NBA Finals appearance, yet veteran star Jimmy Butler could see a change of scenery in the coming months.
ESPN's Shams Charania reported the Heat are listening to trade offers for the six-time All-Star. If the Heat had overcome the Denver Nuggets in the 2023 Finals, these rumors would not exist. Instead, NBA legend Paul Pierce believes the team that took down Butler in his latest title run could also acquire him.
“Usually when players report that they want to go to these teams, it usually don't end up like that," Pierce said on Speak. "If I had to guess... the best fit for Jimmy Butler would probably be the Denver Nuggets."
"I think they need another go-to guy to help [Nikola Jokic] Joker out, but if they can find a way to add Jimmy Butler, I think you're going to be seeing Jimmy and Joker raise another championship trophy if they don't have to play the Celtics," Pierce concluded.
Considering the lack of performance from the Nuggets' roster outside of Jokic, acquiring a player of Butler's caliber would be game-changing.
