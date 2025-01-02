Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Achieves Another Historic Milestone
Bam Adebayo, who started the season slowly and underwhelmingly, has returned to the caliber of player everyone expected of him.
He finished with 23 points, nine rebounds, and 10 assists on 64.3 percent shooting in a victory against the New Orleans Pelicans.
Adebayo just came off his best statistical month of the season in December, averaging 16.5 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 4.5 assists on 48 percent shooting. He continued this improving stretch with a dominant start to 2025. In this game, he became the fourth player in the Miami Heat’s franchise history to score 8,000 points. He trails only Glen Rice, Alonzo Mourning, and Dwyane Wade.
He accomplished this the night he was one rebound shy of a triple-double performance, tying LeBron James for second in Heat history with nine triple-doubles. In his effort, Adebayo inched closer to Heat legend and their first-ever draft pick, Rony Seikaly, who has the franchise lead in most double-doubles. Adebayo only needs 13 more to surpass him.
If Adebayo wants to continue his upward trajectory throughout the season, he must remain efficient in the paint. Over his last ten games, he has shot at least 47.1 percent from the field all but two times. Currently, his three-point shot isn’t falling at all. Adebayo should replicate as he did tonight, where if he missed two from the perimeter, stick to attempts from mid-range or the paint for the remainder of the game.
