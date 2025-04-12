Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Is Shocking Everyone But Himself At 3-Point Line
Perhaps it's time to just drop the center label for Miami Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo.
The addition of rookie Kel'el Ware allowed Adebayo to play more on the perimeter at power forward this season. It has resulted in Adebayo finishing with a strong showing from the 3-point line.
He has hit a 3-pointer in 12 straight games after going 4 of 6 from the arc in Friday's victory against the New Orleans Pelicans.
"You're always going to feel good when the shot is going in," Adebayo said. "To me, it's just routine. I work on it pregame. It just seems to go in. Obviously, defenses have to change up the coverages a little bit."
It has been a long process for Adebayo, who has always felt comfortable on the perimeter. Throughout his career, he's accepted any role given. Most never involved being a shooter.
He worked on his 3-point shot while playing with Team USA in the Olympics. He also received encouragement from coach Erik Spoelstra and teammates.
The result is making 25 of 47 3-pointers during the stretch.
"He's been shooting the ball extremely well," guard Tyler Herro said. "Now, he's extended his range pretty much everywhere."
MORE HEAT COVERAGE
COULD HEAT LAND MEGASTAR IN OFFSEASON?
KEL'EL WARE CONTINUES TO GAIN RESPECT
SOME FEEL HEAT COULD BE IN FOR FORMER MVP
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @ShandelRich