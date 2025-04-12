Inside The Heat

Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Is Shocking Everyone But Himself At 3-Point Line

Shandel Richardson

Apr 3, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) shoots the basketball against the Memphis Grizzlies during the first quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
In this story:

Perhaps it's time to just drop the center label for Miami Heat All-Star Bam Adebayo.

The addition of rookie Kel'el Ware allowed Adebayo to play more on the perimeter at power forward this season. It has resulted in Adebayo finishing with a strong showing from the 3-point line.

He has hit a 3-pointer in 12 straight games after going 4 of 6 from the arc in Friday's victory against the New Orleans Pelicans.


"You're always going to feel good when the shot is going in," Adebayo said. "To me, it's just routine. I work on it pregame. It just seems to go in. Obviously, defenses have to change up the coverages a little bit." 

It has been a long process for Adebayo, who has always felt comfortable on the perimeter. Throughout his career, he's accepted any role given. Most never involved being a shooter.

He worked on his 3-point shot while playing with Team USA in the Olympics. He also received encouragement from coach Erik Spoelstra and teammates.

The result is making 25 of 47 3-pointers during the stretch.


 

"He's been shooting the ball extremely well," guard Tyler Herro said. "Now, he's extended his range pretty much everywhere." 

Published
Shandel Richardson
