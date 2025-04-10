Analyst Chooses Miami Heat’s Kel’el Ware Over No. 2 Pick For All-Rookie First Team

Zach Lowe breaks down why he has Kel’el Ware over No. 2 pick Alex Sarr on his all rookie 1st team



“Outshooting Sarr on 3s which I think matters. I just feel like he’s been better and played in real meaningful games”



