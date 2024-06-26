Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Jokes Of Tampering After News Of Mikal Bridges Trade
The Miami Heat's silence in the trade market this offseason is frustrating fans, but star Bam Adebayo is simply having fun with all of the breaking news.
News broke from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday that the Brooklyn Nets are trading star Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks in exchange for a package highlighted by Bojan Bogdanovic and four unprotected first-round picks.
Adebayo jokingly called out Bridges' former Villanova Wildcat and now New York Knicks teammates Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart. He posted to X (formerly Twitter), stating, "@jalenbrunson1 @joshhart y’all was tampering!" Fans frustration was heard loud and clear in the responses, urging Adebayo to recruit Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell to the Heat.
While recent reports likely place Mitchell out of potential acquisitions, an abundance of stars remain on the market for Miami's front office to target. Paul George (Los Angeles Clippers) and Brandon Ingram (New Orleans Pelicans) highlight the bunch seemingly available. It seemed before that the Heat could run it back next season with a similar roster, but the Knicks' jurastic improvements have to make team president Pat Riley think twice.
The NBA Draft takes place on Wednesday evening, where the Heat hold the No. 15 pick in the firstround, but rumblings of a move up remain prominent.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
