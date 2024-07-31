Miami Heat's Bam Adebayo Thrives In First Half For Team USA With Joel Embiid Benched
The Miami Heat are bursting with excitement, witnessing the strong play of center Bam Adebayo at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Team USA is rematching South Sudan on Wednesday after narrowly walking away victorious in their first face-off. Adebayo is far exceeding expectations in the first half, recording 14 points, 3 rebounds, a steal, and a block on 6 of 6 shooting. He is also shooting 100 percent from the arc, nailing both of his attempts.
Although it's not showing up heavily in the box score thus far, the three-time All-Star's defense is elite as usual. He is locking down attacks on the perimeter and in the paint. This high level of production on both ends of the floor is leading fans to call out Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid.
The public's called for the benching of Embiid for weeks, finally their wish was granted. He did not appear in the first half against South Sudan after starting in every game up to this point.
It seems the Sixers big man is receiving the treatment of Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum, who did not play in Sunday's group phase game. With the strong play of Adebayo and Anthony Davis, it's hard to imagine Embiid joining the mix much in the latter half of the game.
Team USA leads 55-36 entering the second half of play.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or follow him on X @AnthonyPasci.
