Miami Heat's Free Agency Options Show Thin Market Outside Kevin Durant Route
The Miami Heat are in the most frustrating situation a professional team can be.
Not good enough for championship contention, but not bad enough - or willing - to start over. The Heat have been in conversations for Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant but don't really boast enough assets to land such a coveted option. Unfortunately, their free agency options don't offer many available options that would get Miami closer to contending either.
Nevertheless, they have to do something to avoid stagnation for roughly the fifth consecutive offseason. CBS Sports detailed what Miami's game plan should be heading into 2025.
"The Heat need to plot a new course for the future after trading Jimmy Butler, but won't have a ton of options to do so in free agency. After his performance late in the season and postseason, it'd be shocking if they don't re-sign Davion Mitchell as their top RFA. There's also no world Duncan Robinson uses his early termination option to hit free agency, so he'll be back and part of every trade machine package Heat fans create."
Retaining Davion Mitchell should be a priority, but what do they do outside of that? Go for more playmaking or scoring? This would determine the direction they take in the market. They can either grab a veteran facilitator like Chris Paul or Tyus Jones, or pick up more offensive firepower with options like Malik Beasley or Gary Trent Jr.
With many players on team options or demanding high salaries, the Heat certainly have their work cut out for them navigating this offseason.
