Miami Heat's G League Team Adding Nine-Year NBA Veteran
The Miami Heat could play a role in NBA veteran Tony Snell enjoying retirement more.
On Wednesday, it was reported the Heat's G League affiliate in Sioux Falls is adding Snell. The news was reported by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.
Snell, 32, has averaged 6.1 points in nine seasons, making stops around the league that include the Chicago Bulls and Milwaukee Bucks
The signing is more than just about basketball.
Snell needs just one more season to receive lifetime health benefits from the NBA. Last year in a story by Yahoo! Sports, it was revealed Snell's sons, Karter and Kenzo, were diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder. The boys are ages three and two.
Last year Snell missed the Feb. 2 deadline to sign with a team. He spent the last two seasons with the Maine Red Claws of the G League
Hundreds have offered their support for Snell. Last year TNT analyst Charles Barkley made a plea to NBA to sign him. The story has also raised more awareness for autism.
The Heat are organization known for offering opportunities to players from the minor league system. Duncan Robinson and Haywood Highsmith are one of many to take advantage. For Snell, it's more than about a chance for himself.
He's had his time to shine in the league. He wants to ensure a better life for his family after retirement.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Miami Heat On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
