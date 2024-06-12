Miami Heat's Jaime Jaquez Randomly Stopped On Street By Social Media Star Ziv The Watch Guy
Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. wasn't expecting an interview about his watch, but that's exactly what happened a few days ago.
Jaquez was seen wearing a 42mm Rolex Yachtmaster on OysterFlex. A similar watch sells for almost $32,000 on Rolex's website. 'Ziv The Watch Guy' asked the former UCLA Bruin to "share with our viewers what you do for a living."
Jaquez replied, "I play basketball for the Heat, No. 11. Followed by advice for the youth: "Keep working hard."
Fans were shocked in the comments that Ziv was not familiar with Jaquez, especially when many of his interviews take place in Miami. He had one of the most impressive rookie campaigns, earning a spot on the All-Rookie First Team. Jaquez averaged 11.9 points and 3.8 rebounds on 48.9 percent shooting in 75 games.
Although the Heat's season ended in a disappointing gentleman's sweep against the Boston Celtics, fans have much to look forward to next season. Jaquez was recently seen in the gym, working to improve his three-point shooting ahead of his sophomore year. He shot 32.2 percent last season on 2.7 attempts per game. The team holds the No. 15 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft, where names such as Jared McCain and Devin Carter are rumored to go.
Anthony Pasciolla works as a contributing writer to Inside the Heat. He can be reached at ampasciolla@gmail.com or check out his TikTok @apasciolla.
Follow all of our Miami Heat coverage on Facebook HERE
Subscribe to our YouTube channel HERE